Last Updated : Jun 15, 2019 08:06 AM IST | Source: PTI

Uttar Pradesh starts online clearance for telecom infrastructure rollout

As on December 2018, Uttar Pradesh has more than 56 thousand mobile towers mounted with 2 lakh 34 thousand mobile base stations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Uttar Pradesh government on June 14 started single window clearance for rolling out telecom infrastructure in the state to expedite mobile networks and broadband connectivity. The application for permission can be submitted on UP government's right of way website launched on June 14. It will accept online submission for procuring fresh permission and renewal of permissions, Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) said in a statement.

The portal will help streamlining and speeding-up the permission process as well as help in expediting the telecom infrastructure rollout across the state, UP Deputy Chief Minister and Minister IT and Electronics Dinesh Sharma said.

"I appeal all the authorities to adopt and implement the Uttar Pradesh Right of Way rules, 2018 in their respective jurisdiction as it will help in shaping Digital Uttar Pradesh," he said.

"The UP Government has taken a forward step in this direction by issuing a State Right of Way for the State that is aligned with Government of India's Right of Way rules 2016, and having this workshop organised for the adoption and implementation of the said rules. These cumulative actions will help in developing ‘Smart & Digital Uttar Pradesh," Tilak Raj Dua, Director General, Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) said.

First Published on Jun 15, 2019 08:00 am

tags #India #policy #Telecom #Uttar Pradesh

