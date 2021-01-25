UP imposes curbs on storing liquor at home

The free run for tipplers in Uttar Pradesh could be coming to an end. Residents who prefer a personal bar or like to stock liquor at home beyond a prescribed limit will need to get a license, as mandated by the Yogi Adityanath-led state government.

According to the state’s recently revised excise guidelines, individuals will now have to obtain a license from the government to purchase, transport, or keep liquor privately.

“Under the new excise policy of the state, for personal use, individuals will have to obtain a license to purchase, transport or keep in private possession liquor in excess of the prescribed retail limit,” the revised excise policy said.

Without a license, a user can only store so much at home: six litres for Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), which includes popular Whisky, Brandy, Rum, White Rum and Vodka brands taken together; three litres for Wine and 7.8 litres of Beer as the minimum limit for storing at home without a licence.

Beyond this, officials say, owners must procure a licence by paying Rs 12,000 annually and a security deposit of Rs 51,000. The security money must be pledged with each district excise officer in the state, the order read.

With the liquor license in hand, family members, relatives, guests, and friends of legal drinking age can consume alcohol within their residential premises.

Anyone found storing liquor, minus the license, will be subjected to fines and legal action, officials said. The rule applies to all kinds of brands, whether foreign or domestically purchased in Uttar Pradesh.

The UP government has also hiked the license fees of retailers by 7.5 percent. That in turn, is expected to increase liquor prices in the state. A bottle of 750 ml will be dearer by Rs 20 to Rs 40, depending on the brand.

It has also reduced the excise duty on beer to counter high alcohol beverage consumption while ordering a five-year excise exemption for wine producers in the state, who use locally produced fruits.

Officials said that the decisions have been taken to make up for the excise revenue losses incurred during the Covid-19-inducted lockdown.