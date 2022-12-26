 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomyPolicy

Unfunded pension scheme tax on future generations: EAC-PM member Sanyal on OPS

PTI
Dec 26, 2022 / 11:11 PM IST

"It should be very clear that unfunded pension schemes are ultimately tax on future generations. Therefore, one should be very, very careful to reverse pension reforms that have been done with great difficulty over the last couple of decades," he told PTI in an interview.

Sanjeev Sanyal (Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

Concerned over revival of Old Pension Scheme by certain Opposition-ruled states, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) member Sanjeev Sanyal on Monday said unfunded pension schemes are ultimately tax on future generations.

Sanyal further said given the current stress in the global economy and the repeated downgrades done to the world GDP growth numbers by international agencies, it is quite obvious that 2023 will also be a difficult period.

"It should be very clear that unfunded pension schemes are ultimately tax on future generations. Therefore, one should be very, very careful to reverse pension reforms that have been done with great difficulty over the last couple of decades," he told PTI in an interview.

Sanyal was responding to a question on some Opposition-ruled states' decision to switch to Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

The OPS, under which the entire pension amount was given by the government, was discontinued by the NDA government in 2003 from April 1, 2004.

Under New Pension Scheme, employees contribute 10 per cent of their basic salary towards pension while the state government contributes 14 per cent.