Tyre biz cartelisation: NCLAT asks CCI to pass fresh order; review fines to save domestic tyre industry

Dec 02, 2022 / 08:04 PM IST

In its 166-page order, the tribunal has remanded back all cases for review to CCI and also directed the regulator to pass a fresh order "after hearing the parties".

Appellate tribunal NCLAT has directed the Competition Commission to pass a fresh order in the matter of alleged cartelisation by tyre companies, citing the need to re-examine arithmetical and inadvertent errors as well as to review the penalty to save the domestic tyre industry.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) order dated December 1 has come on a batch of appeals filed by the tyre makers against the ruling by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) back in August 2018.

The CCI had imposed penalties totalling more than Rs 1,788 crore on the tyre companies.

In its 166-page order, the tribunal has remanded back all cases for review to CCI and also directed the regulator to pass a fresh order "after hearing the parties".

The regulator should also "consider reviewing the penalty to save domestic industry" in view of the fact that it is under a lot of pressure from global tyre manufacturing companies where a lot of unutilised capacity is available, as per the tribunal.

While noting that there were "inadvertent errors" in the CCI order, the NCLAT said, "since cartel has been found for the year 2011-12 and the same is surrounded by arithmetical errors may be leading to wrong conclusions apart from other flaws".