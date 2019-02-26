App
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 06:36 PM IST

Twitter users slam Indigo as it waives cancellation charges of Kashmiri family that was denied boarding over name mixup

From getting back Rs 16 to none, Twitter users went on an unabashed rant, calling out the airline’s double standards and lack of uniform refund policy.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Picture for representation
Picture for representation
Whatsapp

Indigo Airlines' was at the receiving end on February 24 as its goodwill gesture of waiving off cancellation charge for a family was criticised and was even made a laughing matter on Twitter.

The issue concerns a family from Kashmir that was denied boarding by IndiGo over a name mix-up. After learning about the case, former JNU student leader Shehla Rashid tweeted condemning Indigo Airlines for cancelling a Kashmiri family’s ticket.

Her post, however, started trending on Twitter for very different reasons.

Shehla had posted on Twitter about the injustice being meted out to the hapless lot for a mistake that was made by travel agents.

Indigo Airlines replied to the tweet, explaining how they just followed the procedure and protocol set by the DGCA. The airline also said that as a goodwill gesture it even waived off the entire cancellation charge.

However, this grabbed eyeballs of erstwhile dismayed passengers of the airline who began sharing their rather funny and sad refund stories.

From getting back Rs 16 to none, the Twitter users went on an unabashed rant, calling out the airlines' double standards and lack of a uniform refund policy.

Let’s take a look at some of the anecdotes shared on Twitter:





 
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 06:36 pm

