Twitter users slam Indigo as it waives cancellation charges of Kashmiri family that was denied boarding over name mixup

Indigo Airlines' was at the receiving end on February 24 as its goodwill gesture of waiving off cancellation charge for a family was criticised and was even made a laughing matter on Twitter.



Update on this case: @IndiGo6E has offered a refund for the Banday family. They will buy new tickets. They may have to stay at someone's place in Delhi till then. That has been arranged. Unfortunate incident where a family is punished for the travel agent's error.

— Shehla Rashid شہلا رشید (@Shehla_Rashid) February 24, 2019

The issue concerns a family from Kashmir that was denied boarding by IndiGo over a name mix-up. After learning about the case, former JNU student leader Shehla Rashid tweeted condemning Indigo Airlines for cancelling a Kashmiri family’s ticket.

Her post, however, started trending on Twitter for very different reasons.

Shehla had posted on Twitter about the injustice being meted out to the hapless lot for a mistake that was made by travel agents.

Indigo Airlines replied to the tweet, explaining how they just followed the procedure and protocol set by the DGCA. The airline also said that as a goodwill gesture it even waived off the entire cancellation charge.

However, this grabbed eyeballs of erstwhile dismayed passengers of the airline who began sharing their rather funny and sad refund stories.

From getting back Rs 16 to none, the Twitter users went on an unabashed rant, calling out the airlines' double standards and lack of a uniform refund policy.



I cancelled a ticket and you guys charged 3K as the cancellation amount! I got 0 as refund! So, you have one set of rules for Kashmiris and another set of rules for the rest of India?! I am going to file a complaint with the DGCA. Absolutely ridiculous.

— चित्त Chitta (@dakshinayana) February 25, 2019



Same thing happened with me, by mistake we cancelled ticket and I just got Rs 200 back. Why this partially with all of us, rules should be same for every Indian.

— sonal (@comeonletsshare) February 25, 2019



I once cancelled a Rs 11,000 ticket with @IndiGo6E

They refunded 16 freaking Rs. 16 Rs. Why is this generosity reserved only for Kashmiris @IndiGo6E do we, rest of the Indians, grow money on trees? https://t.co/2KC1G3NNAh — Insanely Sane (@Sanity_3) February 25, 2019



I got 300/- refund for 8000 /- ticket , wow, n I thought that was their policy coz that’s what they told me

— Rover (@AlmostFading) February 25, 2019



Last time around, when I realized that I would get less than Rs.100 refund- I decided to go ahead and do a web-checkin, so that @IndiGo6E does not make even more money from my seat. Maybe that's why they decided to make web-checking chargeable. :)

— Vikram Mohan (@TheVikramMohan) February 25, 2019



I was give ₹99. Seems i got lucky!!

— Greedy for टिमाटर (@Greedy_CA) February 25, 2019

