India's exports plunge to 9-month low in July, trade gap widens on-month

Imports in the same period down by 13.79 percent.

India's exports came in at a nine-month low registering a 16 percent decline to $32.25 billion in July, as outbound shipments faced lackluster demand owing to a slowdown in major trading partners including China and US, government data released on August 14 showed.

Led by a decline in petroleum, coal, organic chemicals, silver among others, imports witnessed an equally steep fall during the month dropping 17 percent to $52.92 billion from $63.77 billion in July 2022. However, the drop seen in inbound shipments of petroleum products is largely due to a fall in prices.

Trade deficit, however, widened on month, rising from $20.13 billion in June, to $20.67 billion in July. Economists had expected a July trade deficit of $21 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

Trade deficit in June had narrowed to $20.13 billion in June, compared to $22.1 billion in May.

However, at $20.67 billion, the trade deficit saw drop of 18.7 percent from last year's $25.43 billion.

During April-July this fiscal, exports dipped by 14.5 percent to $136.22 billion while imports during the same period declined by 13.79 percent to $213.2 billion.

Attributing the fall in exports to global headwinds, Commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal said, "globally, the headwinds that we had thought would improve have continued to exist. Most countries are reporting negative import and export growth. We too are a part of that global value chain and if I look at it from that perspective, the fall in our exports in not as high as it is elsewhere."

India’s trade performance, after witnessing very high growth in 2022-23 has continue to show declining trends in July as compared to high base of last year in the backdrop of global slowdown, a ministry statement has further added.

As per Barthwal, the drop in exports is largely due to a decline in outbound shipments of petroleum products in value terms, adding that, in volume terms there has been an increase.

Exports were mainly driven by sectors like electronic goods, iron ore, drugs and pharma. For April-July, petroleum product exports were down 11.41 percent on year.