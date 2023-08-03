Tomato price hike has not made every farmer a millionaire: Farm body leader

While the annual agricultural budget has increased five-fold in 2023, it is yet to reflect in farmer incomes.

The recent hike in tomato prices has not made every farmer a millionaire, said Gunvant Patil Hangargekar, general secretary of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, while speaking at a Moneycontrol panel discussion on August 2.

This kitchen staple is now a luxury, with prices having shot up from Rs 30 per kg in mid-June to around Rs 200 a kg by mid-July and continues to hover in the same range in several markets of the country.

“Farmer incomes continue to be poor and success stories apply to barely 1-2 percent of the farmers,” he said. Farmer incomes must be seen over a few years at least. “They have suffered losses in several continuous seasons to hit it big for one season,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced in 2017 the goal of doubling farmer incomes. It was reiterated in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s term 2.0 manifesto. The party promised higher farm sectoral incomes.

While the annual agricultural budget has increased five-fold to Rs 1.25 lakh crore in 2023, from Rs 30,223.88 crore in 2013-14, it is yet to reflect in farmer incomes.

A parliamentary panel on agriculture, in a report tabled in Parliament on March 23, noted that the government is far from its 2022 goal of doubling farmer incomes.

The panel said that the monthly agricultural household income rose from Rs 8,059 in 2015-16 to Rs 10,218 in 2018-19, while flagging that incomes in states such as Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, and Odisha declined instead of rising.

According to Patil, policy changes are needed to raise farmer incomes. Export curbs on wheat and rice, which are currently ongoing, hurt the income potential of a farmer, Pushan Sharma, Director, Crisil, added.

He suggests structural changes in policies, whose impact won’t be immediate but will be felt over time. “Better cold storage infrastructure is the need of the hour,” he added.

Patil also believes that protected agriculture is the way to go.

“A farmer cannot continue to work under open skies, in a scenario where rampant climate changes affect crops every year. We need large-scale infrastructure projects which protect a farmer’s crop,” he said.