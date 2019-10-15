App
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 06:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

To revive ports, Shipping Ministry to study non-operational minor ports

"Out of the 204 minor ports in India, 44 are functional. Some states have functional capacity, some don't. Every port has some potential," said Mandaviya.

Pramiti Lonkar @LonkarPramiti

In an address at the Maritime States Development Council, Minister of Shipping Mansukh Lal Mandaviya on October 15 said that the ministry is planning to conduct a detailed study to find ways to develop inoperative minor ports.

"Out of the 204 minor ports in India, 44 are functional. Some states have functional capacity while some don't. Every port has some potential," said Mandaviya.

He said the National Port Grid Development Plan will be out in the next six months. While decisions regarding minor ports is a State subject, the Ministry would share the findings of the study with State governments for further development of the ports. The study would also look at developing ports in the hinterland.

He further added that the report would be different from the study conducted under Sagarmala.

Mandaviya also added that the Centre is focused on bringing down logistics cost from the current 14 percent to the global standard of 9 percent.

The Ministry is expected to table two major bills in the upcoming winter session. The New Major Port Bill and The Ship Recycling Bill are likely to be introduced in the Parliament in the upcoming session.

First Published on Oct 15, 2019 06:39 pm

tags #India #policy #Shipping

