Government extends Rs 12,195 crore PLI scheme to telecom equipment sector to boost MSME growth

Announcing the scheme, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on February 17: “As a result of PLI scheme for telecom equipment, government hopes to have incremental production of Rs 2,44,200 crore in the sector, exports worth Rs 1,95,360 crore, 40,000 new jobs, and Rs 17,000 crore worth of tax revenue in the coming five years.”

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday extended the Rs 12,195 crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to the telecom equipment sector to offset imports currently pegged at a high Rs 50,000 crore, and boost the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by boosting Made in India products.

Expected to rake in foreign direct investment upwards of Rs 3,000 crore, the scheme will be operational from April 1, 2021. It will cover core transmission equipment, Internet of Things (IoT) access devices, enterprise equipment such as switches and router, 4G/5G next-generation radio access network and wireless equipment, and access and customer premise equipment (CPE).

The eligibility for the scheme has been made subject to a business achieving a minimum threshold of cumulative incremental investment and incremental sales of manufactured goods net of taxes from 2019-20 onwards.

The scheme has been tailored for greater participation from MSMEs otherwise as well, with small businesses being allowed to invest in more than one product category to meet the government’s minimum investment and sales criteria. The minimum investment threshold for MSME has also been kept lower at Rs 10 crore, while it remains Rs 100 crore for larger entities. The greater involvement of Indian MSMEs in the sector is also driven by New Delhi's worries over security risks. The government has made it clear multiple times that the sensitive nature of network equipment necessitated domestic production by Indian businesses.

After qualifying for the scheme, the government promises that investors will be incentivised up to 20 times of the minimum investment threshold. Companies will be provided incentives up to 6 per cent of their initial investment over the first two years after their investment, up to 5 per cent till the fourth year and four per cent investment in the fifth year. For MSMEs, one percent higher incentive has been announced in year 1, year 2 and year 3.

