English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy

    TMC MPs demand repeal of Assam-Meghalaya border agreement

    The two states had in March decided to end their five-decade-old border dispute in six of the 12 contested locations along the 884.9-km boundary that often led to tensions between them.

    PTI
    July 26, 2022 / 02:21 PM IST
    Soumen Roy (second from centre) had won from Kaliaganj seat (Image: ANI)

    Soumen Roy (second from centre) had won from Kaliaganj seat (Image: ANI)

    Trinamool Congress MPs on Tuesday held a protest at Vijay Chowk here demanding the repeal of the Assam-Meghalaya border agreement.

    The two states had in March decided to end their five-decade-old border dispute in six of the 12 contested locations along the 884.9-km boundary that often led to tensions between them.

    "We are trying to draw the attention of the Government of India to take cognisance of the sentiments of people of the state and scrap the Assam-Meghalaya border agreement,” said TMC leader Mukul Sangma.

    Assam shares a 2,743 km boundary with Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and West Bengal.

    It is locked in border disputes with Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh. "The issue of Assam-Meghalaya border, which has been pending for a long time, needs to be attended to by the present government.The current agreement does not acknowledge the sentiments of the people of Meghalaya and hence it must be repealed,” the party said in a tweet.

    Close

    Urging the government to take immediate action, the party demanded not only the revocation of the Meghalaya-Assam border dispute agreement, but also the inclusion of Garo and Khasi in the Eighth Schedule.

    Party MPs were seen holding placards and shouting slogans demanding the repeal of the agreement.
    PTI
    Tags: #Assam #border agreement #Meghalaya #TMC
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 02:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.