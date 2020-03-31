App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 08:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tax officials working to facilitate tax payments for taxpayers: Source

To contain the COVID-19 outbreak, just like the private sector, central government employees have been asked to work from home till April 4.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
TAX
TAX

The directive to tax officials, including field officers/staff, to work from home during lockdown should not be seen as a 'coercive action', a government official said.

"The government is working to ease the taxpayers by giving various reliefs on compliance and regulatory measures. These directives of CBDT must be seen in the same spirit where the field officers and staff of I-T department while working from home have been asked to get in touch with taxpayers as facilitators to assist them to perform their tax related obligations," a government source said.

To contain the COVID-19 outbreak, just like the private sector, central government employees have been asked to work from home till April 4.

Close

related news

According to an order issued by the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, heads of department (HoDs) have been asked to ensure that 50 percent of Group B and C employees are required to attend office every day, and the remaining 50% staff should be instructed to work from home.

Track this blog for latest updates on coronavirus outbreak

"Facilitating and guiding taxpayers desirous of making tax payments, making sure that salaries and wages are paid timely to regular employees/contractual staff of income tax department without any delay or compilation of report of work already being done by the officers of the department cannot be termed as insensitive towards anybody," the source said.

Follow our full coverage here

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 08:23 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #economic slowdown #policy #Tax

most popular

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.