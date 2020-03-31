Tax officials working to facilitate tax payments for taxpayers: Source

The directive to tax officials, including field officers/staff, to work from home during lockdown should not be seen as a 'coercive action', a government official said.

"The government is working to ease the taxpayers by giving various reliefs on compliance and regulatory measures. These directives of CBDT must be seen in the same spirit where the field officers and staff of I-T department while working from home have been asked to get in touch with taxpayers as facilitators to assist them to perform their tax related obligations," a government source said.

To contain the COVID-19 outbreak, just like the private sector, central government employees have been asked to work from home till April 4.

According to an order issued by the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, heads of department (HoDs) have been asked to ensure that 50 percent of Group B and C employees are required to attend office every day, and the remaining 50% staff should be instructed to work from home.

"Facilitating and guiding taxpayers desirous of making tax payments, making sure that salaries and wages are paid timely to regular employees/contractual staff of income tax department without any delay or compilation of report of work already being done by the officers of the department cannot be termed as insensitive towards anybody," the source said.