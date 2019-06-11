App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 03:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tamil Nadu govt seeks Rs 5,000 crore central funds for drinking water schemes

The plea comes in the backdrop of the state facing an acute water shortage, especially the capital city of Chennai, with water managers resorting to various measures like supply through tankers to manage the situation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The Tamil Nadu government on June 11 requested the Centre for sanctioning over Rs 5,000 crore for various drinking water supply schemes in the state, including a desalination plant for Villupuram district.

The plea comes in the backdrop of the state facing an acute water shortage, especially the capital city of Chennai, with water managers resorting to various measures like supply through tankers to manage the situation.

S P Velumani, Minister for Municipal Administration, presented a memorandum to Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in New Delhi on June 11, and sought sanction for projects totalling Rs 5,398 crore.

Close

The proposed projects include a desalination plant and connected pipeline works with a capacity of 100 MLD to Villupuram and Tindivanam municipalities and Marakkanam and Vikkaravandi town panchayat, estimated at about Rs 2,000 crore, the memorandum said.

related news

The initiative will benefit about 16.78 lakh people, the memorandum released by the state government said.

Other proposals submitted for central sanction include those for combined water supply schemes and creation of rain water harvesting structures for improving the water resources, it said.

Various other drought mitigation works by rural local bodies were also proposed.

The state government pointed out that Tamil Nadu faced an "unprecedented" drought in 2016, with the subsequent two years yielding only deficit rainfall.

Due to no monsoon, the local bodies were facing challenges in supplying drinking water following depletion of water table and drying up of water sources in the respective areas, it said.

"In order to mitigate the situation, immediate drought relief work like sinking of new borewells, desilting of open wells, rejuvenation of water supply schemes and water supply through tanker lorries are being taken up by the state on a war footing with the available resources.

"... and as an innovative measure, abandoned quarries have been utilised to draw and supply water to the public after testing scientifically and treating the water," it added.

Further, as part of its waste-management activities, Tamil Nadu proposed setting up micro composting centres during the year 2019-20 in peri-urban or bigger village panchayat and sought a sanction of Rs 300 crore for this.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 03:30 pm

tags #India #policy

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.