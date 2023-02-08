English
    Strategic reserves, long-term import pacts key to ramp up energy security: Oil Minister

    Out of the Rs 35,000 crore allocated for his ministry in the Union Budget, Rs 5,000 crore has been earmarked to augment the strategic petroleum reserve, Hardeep Singh Puri said

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2023 / 09:00 PM IST
    Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

    Augmenting strategic reserves and inking long-term import agreements are some of the measures that are key to ramp up India's energy security, according to Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

    Puri, while speaking to Moneycontrol at sidelines of the India Energy Week in Bengaluru, said the country is "making strenuous, comprehensive and bold efforts to increase the area under exploration and production".

    He pointed towards the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the area under exploration in the 3.5 million sq km-sedimentary basin to 1 million.

    The minister also lashed out at the previous government for the alleged lack of efforts towards increasing the area for oil exploration. "So you have a situation where -- from 1947 to, let's say, to 2014 -- you've got exploration and production of the available sedimentary basin of 6 percent or so," he said.