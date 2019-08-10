App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2019 09:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Soon, Rs 1000 fine on app-based cabs for refusing ride in MP

The proposed move is aimed at providing quality service to customers who feel harassed by the last minute refusals and cancellations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

App-based cabs in Madhya Pradesh will soon have to pay Rs 1000 fine if they refuse rides to customers, a senior bureaucrat said on Saturday.

The proposed move is aimed at providing quality service to customers who feel harassed by the last minute refusals and cancellations.

Sources said growing number of complaints from customers have triggered the move.

Close

A gazette notification on the new set of rules is likely to be issued later this month.

related news

"We have charted out rules to penalise app-based cabs with Rs 1000 fine if they refuse service after booking," Madhya Pradesh Transport Deputy Secretary, Niyaz Khan, told PTI.

He said the set of rules has been forwarded to Law Department for approval.

"I think the gazette notification to this effect would be issued this month itself," said Khan.

At present, ride hailing taxi operators Ola, Uber and a transportation network company are providing services in big cities in the state.

Tourist service operators have welcomed the move.

"Accountability needs to be fixed. We welcome the decision," said Rajkumar Kanojia, Bhopal Secretary, Rajdhani Travel Association, when asked about the proposal.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 10, 2019 08:00 pm

tags #India #policy

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.