Soon, a passenger train may not stop at a station near you. Here's why

The zero-based timetable set to be implemented by the Indian Railways is expected to tweak passenger train operations, doing away with trains having poor occupancy levels and stations deemed commercially unviable.

Reports have pegged the number of halts to be removed at over 10,000 and trains set to be discontinued at over 500.

Although an official announcement is yet to be made, the news has generated anxious reactions among a section of the society with some train activists launching online campaigns and vociferously protesting against its implementation.

Moneycontrol reached out to the Railways spokesperson for a comment related to the furore surrounding the zero-based timetable, but there was no response till the time of filing the story.

The zero-based timetable is expected to boost the earnings of the Railways by over Rs 1,500 crore. With its revenue from passenger services badly hit due to the restrictions in place to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus, it has been forced to implement a series of cost-cutting measures, like doing away with blankets and food on board trains.

But the implementation of the zero-based timetable, which has been made with the assistance of IIT-Bombay, looks to be fraught with possibilities of consumer dissatisfaction.

Rajaji Meshram, Partner, EY India, however, feels the creaky financial state of the Railways has made it imperative for the national transporter to adopt a structure like the zero-based timetable.

"It will be a data-based timetable and the concept of the timetable is to see that the stoppages are logical. Historically, trains were added without much data crunching. The move will help the Railways shore up its financial position as it has been badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The Railways has to look at ways to fill the revenue gaps and since passenger services are cross-subsidised, these steps are necessary," he told Moneycontrol.

The major cause of concern among some passengers is that some small stations which have connectivity with bigger cities may be scrapped due to the new rules.

Railway Board CEO and Chairman VK Yadav had earlier said the implementation of the zero-based timetable had to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, and it will be doe when normal train services resume.