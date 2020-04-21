App
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Social security scheme for gig economy personnel in the works: Report

The move is likely to help rickshaw drivers, street vendors, agricultural workers, restaurant staff, taxi drivers and delivery personnel.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The government is extensively working on a plan to provide social security for workers in the gig economy and unorganised sectors, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here 

The Labour Ministry is reportedly finalising a plan that will provide minimum social security, including pension, provident fund, health insurance and unemployment benefits (conditional).

The scheme is expected to be passed though an ordinance soon, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The move is likely to help rickshaw drivers, street vendors, agricultural workers, restaurant staff, taxi drivers and delivery personnel.

The government has discussed the matter with organisations such as the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), the report added.

To raise funds for the scheme, the government may transfer the existing cess fund of Rs 52,000 crore under the Building and Other Construction Workers' Act to the Social Security Fund.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 03:41 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #policy #unemployment

