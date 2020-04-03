Small savings — the unkindest cut of all

Abhijit Kumar Dutta

The outbreak of coronavirus or lower returns on small savings schemes — senior citizens and fixed-income investors are now left wondering which is a bigger threat after the NDA government last Tuesday slashed interest rates on various postal deposits.

That small savings rates would be reduced was largely expected after the Reserve Bank of India hammered down the repo rate — the rate at which commercial banks borrow from the central bank — by an unprecedented 75 basis points to 4.4 per cent on March 27.

What shocked small savings depositors is the ferocity of the cut. In one fell swoop, small savings rates were slashed by 70 to 140 basis points for the first quarter of 2020-21 — making it perhaps the sharpest ever cut in deposits parked with the postal system.

The time deposits of 1, 2 and 3 years and the 5-year recurring deposits are the hardest hit with the rates plummeting by 140 basis points to 5.5 per cent. The cut has been so deep that in the case of short-duration deposits of 1 to 3 years, a saver is better off parking money with the State Bank of India (SBI) — the country’s largest commercial bank — where he or she will earn 5.7 per cent against 5.5 per cent in a small savings deposit. Earlier, the 1-3 year deposits with the postal system earned a clear 1 percentage point more than that with the SBI.

For senior citizens and public provident find (PPF) depositors, the pinch is almost equally hard. While the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme took a knock of 120 basis points — from 8.6 per cent to 7.4 per cent, the PPF rate has tumbled from 7.9 per cent to 7.1 per cent, a sharp drop of 80 basis points.

The economic logic and the arguments in favour of a cut in small savings rate can hardly be disputed. The Economic Survey for 2019-20, commercial bankers and even the Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das, in recent times, have argued in favour of a reduction in the small savings rates as they feel that such high returns are coming in the way of transmission of lower interest rates through the economy, thereby frustrating the central bank’s effort to crank up growth through cheap credit.

The central government has now enthusiastically responded to their views and slashed small savings rates so much that in all likelihood it would spark a flight of short-duration deposits from the postal system to public sector banks.

Without taking any merit away from the logic of providing cheap credit to keep factories running, it can perhaps be said that in times such as these the argument of low interest rate fuels high growth sounds a bit cliched. Before this latest round of 75-basis-points repo rate cut, the RBI, last year pruned the repo rate five times by a cumulative 135 basis points. Did that rate cut push up growth? The reality is, despite the rate cuts, the country’s growth in gross domestic product (GDP) during 2019-20 slipped from 5.6 per cent in the first quarter to 5.1 per cent in the second quarter and further to 4.7 per cent in the third quarter. Given that the economy has now come to a virtual standstill, the government’s hope of clocking a 5 per cent growth for the last financial year looks a distant dream. The point is cheap credit may be one of the conditions for heightened factory activity but perhaps not a necessary one.

The other uncomfortable thought that lurks in the mind is that even after so many rounds of rate cut last year, credit offtake hasn't been encouraging. According to a PTI report, the RBI governor, while addressing a business meet in February this year, rued the “slowing credit offtake” and admitted that it is “one of the challenges that banks are facing”. There is also a niggling doubt about the end use of cheap credit. Without a proper monitoring system, it is difficult to ascertain whether all the incremental credit is going into productive processes.

Former RBI deputy governor Shyamala Gopinath while preparing the eponymous report — that serves as the reference point for setting small savings rates — had noted that the absence of any meaningful social security net in the country was one of the primary considerations in drawing up the formula for postal returns.

The government so far had remained a few steps ahead of Gopinath panel’s recommendations while setting postal rates. But spooked by the coronavirus, the Modi administration has now dumped Gopinath’s consideration and left senior citizens and postal depositors in the lurch. With the stock market down in the dumps, debt funds witnessing a turmoil, corporate deposits losing sheen and now fixed-income rates slashed, small savings depositors and senior citizens are struggling to limit the damage to their returns on investments.

This is no doubt a big blow to those who do not have any other social security net. Further, the cut comes at a time when the economy is slowing and likely to be hit further because of the ongoing lockdown. Retail inflation, according to experts, is expected to flare up in the coming months.

Moreover, small savings have been perhaps the only social security net in the country for a large number of people. The government needs to come out with measures to boost savings as the country’s economy has been savings led so far. A sharp cut in interest rates is perhaps not the ideal way to boost savings.

Even if the interest rates had to be brought down, this was perhaps not the right time. It should have been done over a period in a calibrated manner. If the government could ask the private sector not to lay off workers and cut wages during this trying time, why couldn't it wait a bit longer to lower postal deposit returns? As a responsible administrator, the government should practise what it preaches.