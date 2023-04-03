 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Services exports is a data-blind sector, says industry executive 

Pallavi Singhal
Apr 03, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

A standing committee on commerce has highlighted the importance of service exports and recommended that data be made available in the public domain 

SEPC DG Abhay Sinha

Services Export Promotion Council Director General Abhay Sinha has termed the services export sector data- blind, citing the absence of data on bilateral services trade.

“Whatever little data we have is RBI (Reserve Bank of India) data on exports. There is no other data available in this sector. We do not get bilateral trade data, making analysis impossible,” Sinha told Moneycontrol on areas of concern for the service exports industry.

Services are the largest contributor to India’s economy and trade. The country exports services including travel, transportation, insurance, software, business process management, financial services and communication.

Total exports of services from India in 2020-21 were worth $206 billion, which is expected to reach $ 325 billion by 2022-23.