    Semicon India Programme | More bids for setting up chip fabs likely in second round, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

    "We have given a 20-year roadmap for semiconductor development. It is an industry that requires long-term commitment from the government and the industry. This is only the first round," Vaishnaw said.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 22, 2022 / 11:14 PM IST
    Representative image (Shutterstock)

    Representative image (Shutterstock)

    More bids for setting up semiconductor chip fabrications are expected in the second round of Semicon India Programme, Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on February 22.

    Vaishnaw, while speaking to CNBC TV18, said the first round of the programme was successful as the government received bids from credible players including the Vedanta Foxconn Joint Venture, IGSS Ventures and ISMC.

    "On 15th December, the government had approved the programme for the development of semiconductor ecosystem. From January 1 onwards, we started taking the applications, and the response we have received is good. We are happy as serious applicants have come," Vaishnaw said.

    "We have to look at the entire ecosystem. We have received applications for silicon fab, for display fab, for compound semiconductors, for ATMP/OSAT and, finally, for design," the minister added.

    An official statement issued on February 19 had noted that Vedanta Foxconn JV, IGSS Ventures and ISMC have proposed to set up electronic chip manufacturing plants with $13.6 billion investment and have sought support of $5.6 billion from the Centre under the Rs 76,000 crore programme.

    Vedanta and Elest have proposed to set up display manufacturing units -- used in mobile phones, laptops etc -- with a projected investment of $6.7 billion. They have sought support of $2.7 billion from the Centre under the scheme for setting up display fabs in India, the statement added.

    On being asked by CNBC TV18 whether the sector's dominant players like Intel, Samsung, TSMC, Micron and Infineon will also submit bids, Vaishnaw said their applications are expected in the future rounds.

    "We have given a 20-year roadmap for semiconductor development. It is an industry that requires long-term commitment from the government and the industry. This is only the first round," he said.

    "There are many other applicants who are seriously considering...the interest from many other players is there," the minister added, further stating that the major companies are "evaluating the proposal and in the next round we wish to see more".

    Notably, the government will be negotiating the structure and quantum of fiscal support with the applicants who have submitted the bids so far. The fiscal support under the scheme shall be provided on a pari-passu basis for a period of six years from the date of approval.

    Apart from fiscal support, semiconductor fabs set up in India will be supported through purchase preference in procurement of electronic products by the government under the Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order.

    With PTI inputs.
