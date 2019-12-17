SEBI's Margin Requirement For Retail Investors | Editor's Take

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Shishir Asthana to understand how the move will impact brokers and traders.
SEBI has asked brokers to collect margin from retail investors from January 2020.
The deposit money will be required for both buying or selling shares.
In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Shishir Asthana to understand how the move will impact brokers and traders.Watch the video to know more.
First Published on Dec 17, 2019 02:47 pm