SEBI files FIR over cyber security incident

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said on July 16 that it has lodged an FIR for a recent cyber security breach on its e-mail system, which was undergoing a system upgrade.

Various mitigation measures were immediately taken in response to the said cyber security incident including, informing Indian Computer Emergency Response team (CERT-In) as per the standard operating procedure, strengthening the required security configuration of the system, etc., the SEBI said in a statement.

ALSO READ: SEBI asks exchanges to conduct cyber audit twice a year

The market regulator further stated that it constantly monitors its detection and prevention systems, and has taken additional measures post the incident to tighten the security procedures for the implementation and migration activities.

"It was a small incident. CERT-IN is fully in the loop. No sensitive data was lost. Root cause has been diagnosed and fixed. Prevention for future has been fully implemented," a SEBI spokesperson said exclusively to Moneycontrol.

Just a fortnight ago, the SEBI had asked stock brokers and depositories participants to report all cyber attacks, threats and breaches experienced by them within six hours of detecting such incidents.

According to its circular, such incidents should also be reported to CERT-In in accordance with the guidelines issued by its from time to time.