SEBI approves framework for issuance of DVR shares; pledged shares and superior voting rights

The Securities and Exchange Board of India at its board meeting on June 27 approved the framework for issuance of differential voting rights (DVR). It also announced enhanced norms for disclosure of pledged shares and introduced shares with superior voting rights (SR shares) for tech companies.

SR shares

Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi said companies with SR shares could come out with IPOs if the issuer is a technology company or if the worth of the promoter group holding SR does not exceed Rs 500 crore.

The regulator has stated that SR shares can be held for a period of five years since the date of listing, with an extension of another five years through a resolution.

The superior right shares can have voting rights in the ratio of minimum 2:1 and a maximum of 10:1.

However, SR equity shares will be treated as regular shares post IPO, if it exceeds 20 percent of total share capital or 50 percent of the promoter stake. Other conditions under which SR shares would be treated as common share include:

- on appointment or removal of an independent director or auditor

- when the promoter willingly transfers control to another entity or in case of a third-party transaction

- in case of special resolution for delisting or buyback of shares

Tyagi said the regulator has taken a 'cautious approach'.

Mutual Funds

On mutual funds, Tyagi said, "Mutual funds can't have standstill agreements with companies. We have taken action against mutual funds who had standstill pact with companies."

A standstill agreement states the conditions for sale or withholding of sale of company stocks by mutual funds.

The framework outlines that liquid funds must hold at least 20 percent assets in cash equivalents. It has capped single sector exposure in such funds to 20 percent to reduce associated risks.

Disclosure of pledged shares

The regulator enhanced the norms for disclosure of encumbrances. The definition now includes restrictions on free and marketable titles to SR shares.

The step was taken as an increased number of shares nosedived due to the distressed sale of pledged securities by lenders post multiple defaults.

According to new norms, if the royalty payments exceed 5 percent of sales of the company, then it will require shareholder approval. The royalty payment is the fee paid by Indian subsidiaries to overseas parent companies for the usage of the brand.

Commenting on the market conditions Tyagi said he does not think the crisis in the debt market is systemic. He also added that Sebi is inquiring into State Bank of India’s mutual fund bulk deal buy of Emami shares.

Besides DVR, the regulator also discussed in-principal approval for changes in the method of calculation of Net Asset Value (NAV), meant to tackle the problem of concentration of asset under management (AUM).