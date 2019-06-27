App
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 05:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SEBI approves framework for issuance of DVR shares

As per the framework, liquid funds will hold at least 20 percent assets in cash equivalents.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has approved the framework for issuance of differential voting right (DVR) share issues, effective from July 01, 2019.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that the market regulator may consider an overhaul in the mutual fund industry regulations and guidelines on DVR shares with superior voting rights.

The regulator has said that companies having superior rights (SR) shares would be permitted to come out with IPO if the issuer is a tech company and if the SR is a part of promoter group whose net worth does not exceed Rs 500 crore.

On mutual funds, SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi said, "Mutual funds can't have standstill agreements with companies. We have taken action against mutual funds who had standstill pact with companies."

The framework outlines that liquid funds must hold at least 20 percent assets in cash equivalents. There is also a cap of 20 percent on the sectoral limit in liquid funds to reduce the risk faced by such funds.

Besides DVR, the regulator also discussed in-principal approval for changes in the method of calculation of Net Asset Value (NAV), meant to tackle the problem of concentration of asset under management (AUM) with just ten asset management companies and increasing the scope of the definition of 'encumbrance'.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 27, 2019 05:16 pm

