English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy

    SC dismisses plea raising issue of conducting IPL matches during COVID-19 surge

    The petition was filed by a Delhi-based man in April last year.

    PTI
    October 10, 2022 / 07:43 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition which raised the issue of conducting Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches during the COVID-19 surge, observing some of the prayers have become infructuous with the passage of time. The petition was filed by a Delhi-based man in April last year.

    "With regard to rest of the prayers, we see no reason to entertain this petition," said a bench of Chief Justice U U Lalit and Justice S R Bhat. During the hearing, the petitioner told the bench the plea was filed during the COVID-19 period when a lockdown was imposed across cities.

    "It has become infructuous now," the bench observed. The petitioner insisted it must be enquired as to why IPL matches were conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic when people were dying due to the deadly virus.

    He referred to the covid-induced lockdown period and said even migrant labourers were not allowed to move during that time. The bench observed several precautions were taken during the IPL and that was an activity which was permitted by the authority concerned.

    "You are again mixing up certain things. There were certain zones, certain times, certain periods within which there was no activity. There were certain relaxations which happened thereafter," the court observed, when the petitioner touched upon his other prayers like withdrawing permission for conducting the IPL and launching criminal prosecution against the organisers.
    PTI
    Tags: #coronavirus #Covid #cricket #IPL #match #Supreme Court
    first published: Oct 10, 2022 07:43 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.