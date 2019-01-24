Road monetisation attracting low bids due to lending curbs

Moneycontrol News

RBI's decision to put half of public sector banks (PSBs) under prompt corrective action (PCA) framework has put highway projects in a spot of bother.

A report in Business Standard pointed out the reason why road monetisation programmes are attracting lukewarm response is due to lending curbs put on PSBs.

Banks under PCA framework include Allahabad Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, IDBI, UCO Bank, Dena Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Corporation Bank and United Bank of India.

Road transport and highways ministry had put a bundle of eight highway projects for monetisation, which received highest bid of Rs 4,612 crore. This was lower than the minimum concessional price of Rs 5,362 crore.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was yet to approve the bid and was even considering re-bidding.

Two reasons had emerged for the low bid quote -- fund crunch and lower than expected toll realisation.

Experts, however, weigh project worth and toll realisation more than low liquidity issue.

Experts pointed out varied traffic build out, operational efficiency, portfolio preference of builders and mismatch between expectations of authorities and investors as the reason for low bid quotes during the second round of TOT (Toll-Operate-Transfer).

An expert with Care Ratings told the daily that the value of bid and interest among the investors vary with each TOT bundle.

Experts see builders adopting Engineering - Procurement - Construction (EPC) in the next fiscal much more than Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) due to high toll collections, low interest rates and easy refinancing of previous loans.