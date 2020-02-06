App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 09:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take| RBI gets more power to supervise cooperative banks

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Parnika Sokhi to discuss the powers the government has bestowed upon RBI.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Union Cabinet approved the amendments in the Banking Regulation Act to empower RBI to tighten scrutiny around urban cooperative banks in the wake of the scam at PMC Bank.

Cooperative banks will soon have to seek RBI's permission before appointing a CEO and will have to carry out audits as the central bank's guidelines.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Parnika Sokhi to discuss the powers the government has bestowed upon RBI.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 09:05 pm

tags #RBI #Reporter’s Take #Union Cabinet #urban cooperative banks #video

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.