Reporter's Take| RBI gets more power to supervise cooperative banks

The Union Cabinet approved the amendments in the Banking Regulation Act to empower RBI to tighten scrutiny around urban cooperative banks in the wake of the scam at PMC Bank.

Cooperative banks will soon have to seek RBI's permission before appointing a CEO and will have to carry out audits as the central bank's guidelines.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Parnika Sokhi to discuss the powers the government has bestowed upon RBI.