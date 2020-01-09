App
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Remove curbs on peas, urad imports: IPGA

The Ministry of Commerce last month levied Rs 200 per kg as minimum import price (MIP) on peas.

Pramiti Lonkar @LonkarPramiti

Industry body Indian Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA) on January 9 said that the government should remove restrictions on import of peas and urad.

"India imports around 30 million tonnes. However, there has been negligible import in this area since the import restrictions," said Pradeep Ghorpade, CEO, Indian Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA).

Further, an import duty of 50 percent has been levied on peas and the imports will be allowed only through Kolkata port, raising the retail price of green peas to Rs. 300 per kg.

Ghorpade said the domestic production of dry green peas is negligible.

Green peas are mainly imported from US and Canada.

Last year, there has been substantial damage in urad and moong. While 25-30 lakh tonnes of urad produced normally, almost 40-50 percent has been lost due to damage.

To meet the shortfall of 15 lakh tonnes, the IPGA has sought to allow relaxation of restrictions of procurement from Myanmar, asking for 30 more days for shipments to arrive. Currently, the relaxation of 4 lakh tonnes for urad is only available until March. However, the crops would not be ready until then.

While there has been a steady drop in imports of pulses since 2016-17, 10-15 percent of pulse requirements of India is imported.

India produces 240 lakh tonnes of pulses every year, contributing around  $50 billion to the GDP.

According to IPGA, value addition and technological advancements could help the industry contribute around $100 billion in the next 10 years.

First Published on Jan 9, 2020 04:11 pm

tags #Ministry of Commerce #policy

