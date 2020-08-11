Religious places to reopen in Gurugram from Aug 12; here are the revised guidelines

Only asymptomatic persons will be permitted to enter, and all persons will be given entry to the religious facility with face covers or masks

Gurugram has permitted reopening of religious places from August 12. This is subject to temples complying with certain terms and conditions, the state government said in a press release.

Here are some of the rules, the places of worship need to follow if they wish to reopen:

-Entrances to the facilities must have hand hygiene and thermal screening process facilities.

-Only asymptomatic persons will be permitted to enter, and all persons will be given entry to the religious facility with face covers or masks.

-Posters and standees on preventing measures of COVID-19 must be displayed.

-Common prayer mats to be avoided and devotees should bring their own prayer mat or a piece of cloth which they can take back with them.

-Touching of idols/statues/holy books etc. must not be allowed.

-Large gatherings continue to be permitted.

-No physical offerings like prasad or sprinkling of holy water is allowed.

-Community kitchens/langars/Ann Dhans etc. at religious places would follow physical distancing norms while preparing and distributing food.

-Visitors must be staggered if possible.

-Shoes/footwear must be kept in the vehicle if possible. Else, if needed, they must be kept in separate slots for each individual/families by the people themselves.

-Proper crowd management in parking lots and outside the premises following social distancing rules shall be organized.

-Any shops, stalls, cafeterias, etc., outside and within the temple premises shall also follow social distancing rules.

-Special markings with sufficient distance to manage queues and ensure social distancing rules may be made.

-Preferably, a separate entry and exit point for visitors should be organised.

-A physical distancing of 6 feet must be maintained while queueing up to enter the place.

-People must wash their hands and feet with soap and water before entering the premises.

-Seating arrangements must be made in a way that social distancing is maintained.