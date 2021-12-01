Registrations on e-shram portal cross 10-crore mark

Representative image

The number of registrations on e-shram portal, launched by the labour ministry to create a national database of unorganised workers, crossed the 10-crore mark on Wednesday.

On November 30, over 12.18 lakh registrations were done. The states with more than 1 lakh registrations are Uttar Pradesh (2.61 lakh), West Bengal (1.08 lakh) and Bihar (1.02 lakh), a ministry statement said.

"As on 1st December 2021, over 10 crore workers have been registered on eSHRAM portal. The top leading states are West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar etc," it said.

The portal was launched on August 26 this year to create a national database of unorganized workers, including construction workers, migrant workers, gig workers and platform workers, street vendors, domestic workers, agriculture workers, etc and it was provided to states for registration of unorganised workers.

The government has provided registration facilities at doorstep of unorganised workers. Common Service Centers (CSCs), an entity of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, is working as enrolment agency through its over 4 lakh centers across the country. They are actively registering unorganised workers across the country specially in rural areas.

State governments have also been onboarded over 17,337 State Seva Kendras (SSKs) with e-shram portal to extend the outreach of the registration facility. Workers can also self register through the portal, it stated.

Around 81 per cent registration is being done by CSCs and SSKs and remaining 19 per cent is through self regisrtation, it stated.

Nearly 48 per cent registered workers are male and remaining 52 per cent are female. Transgenders are also being registered on e-shram portal. So far, 2,380 transgenders have been registered, it stated.

In order to facilitate delivery of social security schemes and any cash assistance to the eligible unorganised workers, bank account details are being captured. Around 90 per cent of the registrations have bank accounts details. It will facilitate seamless financial transactions on a click without any hassle.

About 52.03 per cent registered workers are from the farm sector followed by 11.87 per in construction and 9.19 per cent in domestic and household segments.