RBI warns public against unsafe digital transactions

With adoption of digital modes of payments on the rise, the Reserve Bank on June 22 warned citizens to be wary and not fall prey to fraudulent tactics used by scamsters.

In an advisory, the central bank said it has been taking measures to improve awareness through its e-BAAT programmes and organising campaigns on safe use of digital payment modes, to avoid sharing critical personal information like PIN, OTP, passwords, etc.

"Inspite of these initiatives, incidence of frauds continue to bedevil digital users, often using the same modus operandi users were cautioned about, such as luring them to disclose vital payment information, swapping sim cards, opening links received in messages and mails, etc. There are also cases of users being tricked into downloading spurious apps that access critical information stored on devices. It is, therefore, essential that all payment systems operators and participants – banks and non-banks – continue and reinforce efforts to spread awareness about digital safety," it said.

RBI has also asked all authorised payment systems operators to undertake targeted multi-lingual campaigns in the form of SMSs and advertisements as part of its awareness drive.