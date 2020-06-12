App
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI tells rating agencies to look beyond company given data: Report

The central bank also hinted at use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning tools to analyse social media trends and alerts

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In its efforts to strengthen the regulatory structure and assess the state of various industries, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a meeting on June 11 told rating agencies to use social media and corporate filings to improve quality of entity ratings, instead of solely depending on company provided data.

In line with this, credit rating agencies (CRAs) have sought access to the central bank's Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC), Business Standard reported.

The central bank advised them to "pick up the signal and work on them before defaults happen".

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Another suggestion was engagement with key stakeholders to "strengthen the rating processes".

Also Read | What does RBI's proposed CEO term rule mean for incumbent private bank bosses such as Uday Kotak?

The central bank also hinted at use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning tools to analyse social media trends and alerts for improving "quality of insight".

The idea is likely to be discussed at a market regulators meeting alongside the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority.

CRAs on their part voiced concerns over the rising number of "not cooperating" companies.

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 02:27 pm

tags #banking #Business #credit rating agencies #policy #RBI

