RBI policy review | The next rate cut is only a matter of timing

Dipti Deshpande and Adhish Verma

The status quo on the policy rate and the accommodative stance of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on February 6 did not come as a surprise. What the MPC’s statement mentions though is, “there is policy space for future action”.

The decision not to cut the policy rate was expectedly guided by the current high inflationary environment and still-inadequate monetary transmission. The focus clearly is inflation (vis-à-vis growth), what with the December headline inflation shooting past 6 percent — the upper end of the target band of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). RBI’s own estimates suggest that inflation, driven mainly by food, will stay above the comfort threshold at least up to the first half of fiscal 2021.

However, the monetary policy is forward looking, since most policy actions are expected to impact the economy with a lag.

So, looking ahead, there are three reasons why we feel the next rate cut may not be so distant.

First, there is low risk to inflation from the fiscal policy. The Union Budget 2020-21 might have deviated from the fiscal consolidation path, but did not opt for a splurge to prop up growth. Large part of the fiscal space created by invoking the escape clause allowed by the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act will go to fund capex on infrastructure while revenue expenditure will continue to flow to select social and rural sector schemes. Both these will support, but not flare up consumption, and hence, inflation.

An important aside: The flip side of a fiscal slippage, however, is the pressure on bond yields. Gross borrowing by the Centre is budgeted to be 10 percent higher in 2020-21. Add to that the pressure from state governments, which too are facing fiscal stress.

The RBI conducted a series of Operation Twists to assuage the pressure on long-term yields. Given the pressure on yields from the high bond supply, more such measures will need to be undertaken through the year. Higher long-term bond yields are also coming in the way of monetary transmission and have reduced the effectiveness of policy rate cuts so far announced. (Please see our earlier piece on this.) So, in addition to a forward-looking policy, the MPC will need to continue taking steps to enable better transmission.

The second factor is inflation itself. In the absence of growth kickers, GDP (gross domestic product) growth in FY21 is expected to crawl to 6 percent, mainly led by a weak base, some support from farm incomes (thanks to a healthy Rabi crop), non-farm incomes (budgetary support) and delayed benefits from monetary easing.

With the growth on a grind, core inflation is also expected to stay low. Already, the RBI survey suggests household inflation expectations eased in January 2020. Inflation expectations for 3-month ahead and 1-year ahead have fallen by 60 basis points (bps) and 70 bps respectively. Forecasts by the International Monetary Fund suggest oil prices too will stay benign in 2020 on weak global growth.

Data suggests prices of onions, the key contributor to high food and overall inflation, along with some other vegetable categories have shown some softening lately though pressures from firming up of milk and pulses prices remain. So, under the assumption of a normal monsoon and on account of high base effect, inflation is expected to start a sliding down in the second half of fiscal 2021.

Third, global central banks too are in a wait-and-watch mode. The US Fed, which cut rates thrice in 2019 and is now expected to remain on pause till the next year, according to S&P Global. This takes off pressure from the MPC, if any, to maintain interest rates at the given level.

The MPC has waited and is watching. In the April policy, it might have enough reasons to act (read cut) and then wait some more.