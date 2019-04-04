RBI Policy LIVE: MPC likely to cut repo rate by 25 bps

Live now
A rate cut by RBI will help push up the consumption demand in the country.
The rate sensitive stocks including auto, bank and realty are in focus ahead of the announcement of repo rate decision by the RBI.
Concerns about the monsoon shortfall may adversely impact the consumer inflation numbers.
Household inflation expectations by RBI have been elevated and sticky for the past few quarters.
RBI's rate decision could also impact the Indian rupee. A Reuters poll said that the rupee is expected to reverse recent gains and weaken over the coming year, hurt by monetary policy easing, but the outcome of the national election is also likely to be key driver of its direction.
RBI has also recently taken steps to inject rupee liquidity by swapping dollars at a market-determined premium. This is being hailed as an 'unconventional' move that could highly benefit corporate borrowers, if successful.
RBI may not push banks to lower their interest rates. Shaktikanta Das had said in the February policy meet that the interest rate at which the banks do the lending, it is their own decision and depends on the bank's risk perception.
A 50 basis points repo rate cut by RBI would mean that there is a higher room for the banks to reduce their interest rates.
The SBI move would mean that whenever the RBI announces a change in the repo rate, it will automatically reset their interest rates.
For SBI home-loan customers, a repo rate cut later in FY20 would automatically mean a reduction in their interest rates. State Bank of India is the first bank to announce linking of its interest rates on deposits and loans to an external benchmark from May 1, 2019.
Globally, crude oil prices have remained stable. On April 3, the US government data showed a surprise increase in crude inventories, as OPEC-led output cuts and US sanctions kept the supply outlook tight enough to hold futures near five-month highs.
The primary objective of RBI's monetary policy is to maintain price stability while keeping in mind the objective of growth.
RBI has cut policy rates by less than 2 percentage points since April 2012.
The banking sector in India, especially the public sector banks have been saddled with massive bad debt and weak deposit growth. This has restricted their ability to lend.
Minutes ahead of the RBI policy announcement, Sensex is trading about 65 points down dragged primarily by Reliance, Infosys, HCL Tech and TCS.
All rate decisions of the RBI with respect to the repo rate are data driven.
In March 2019, RBI said that it would infuse Rs 12,500 crore into the financial system through open market operations.
The RBI governor said in the February policy meet that whenever there is a requirement, the central bank will infuse the necessary liquidity into the market.
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das has clarified earlier that there is no liquidity deficit in the banking system.
The RBI governor said that in the next 12 months horizon if inflation remains at 3.9 percent or maximum of 4 percent or below, then there is room to act.
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that the shift in the stance of monetary policy from calibrated tightening to neutral also provides flexibility and the room to address challenges to sustained growth of the Indian economy over the coming months.
This will be the last RBI monetary policy announcement before the general elections in India.
The March Nikkei Composite PMI is at 52.7 versus 53.8 (MoM) and India March Nikkei Services PMI is at 52 compared to 52.5 the previous month. This data was released today and hence out of the MPC meet discussions in April.
Ahead of the RBI policy meet, indices have extended losses, Nifty is near 11,600.
Food prices continued to fall with consumer food price inflation, which is a gauge to measure changes in kitchen budgets, contracted 0.66 percent in February.
If the rate cut is transmitted in the near term, this could bring down the borrowing costs for individuals and corporates.
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das' views on stressed assets will be keenly watched. This is especially after the SC ruling quashing the February 12 RBI circular that will lead to scrapping of consequential proceedings including IBC proceedings initiated under section 7 of IBC.
In the February policy, the decision to change the monetary policy stance was unanimous.
India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves surge for a third week in a row, adding USD 1.029 billion to USD 406.667 billion in the week to 22 March, as per RBI data.
A substantial cut in the repo rate and bank lending rates are needed to boost manufacturing and domestic demand, and bolster economic growth, said Ashwani Mahajan, an official of the economic wing of the Rashtriya Swayemsewak Sangh (RSS).