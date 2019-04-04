App
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Apr 04, 2019 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI Policy LIVE: Will issue revised circular on stressed assets, says Shaktikanta Das

The monetary policy committee has reduced the key policy rate by 25 basis points to 6 percent in order to boost private investments and support domestic growth

