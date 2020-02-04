RBI February MPC meet: Rates may stay steady

A year after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) embarked on the rate easing cycle leading to 135 basis points reduction in policy rate, it is now expected to keep them unchanged as inflation continues to rise and concerns on government's failure to rein in fiscal deficit.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), that began its three-day rate review meeting on February 4, is likely to maintain status quo and extend the pause in the easing cycle. However, there are concerns if persistent rise in prices will prompt the central bank to shift its stance from accommodative to neutral on February 6.

"With inflation likely to remain 120-320 bps above the MPC's comfort zone of 4 percent until November 2020, we believe that the MPC will find it difficult to ease its monetary policy further, especially given the risks of fiscal slippage. Persistently high headline inflation has meaningfully increased the probability of a shift in the policy stance from accommodative to neutral in the upcoming MPC meeting," said Rusmik Oza, head of fundamental research at Kotak Securities.

India's retail inflation or Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to over five year high of 7.4 percent in December, breaching the upper limit of MPC’s inflation target band of 4 (+/-2) percent.

While MPC members had expressed concerns on rising inflation according to the December policy minutes, they were hopeful that the seasonal increase in food prices will abate going ahead while core inflation remained stable. However, data released after the previous policy review reflected rise in food, fuel & transportation and communication.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had voted in favour of maintaining the accommodative stance "as long as necessary to revive growth, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target," according to the policy minutes.

"We expect the MPC to remain on hold, but indicate that monetary policy space exists as food prices ease going forward. But on balance, they will increasingly be data dependent and the focus will remain on managing liquidity and aiding transmission," said Arvind Chari Head - Fixed Income, Quantum Advisor.

Chari added that the markets would also like to understand the rationale behind RBI's 'Operation Twist' (OT) that was recently introduced to buy and sell government securities simultaneously.

"The thing with OT, unlike Open Market Operations (OMOs), is there is no certainty on the amount and the timeline. There is (technically) no limit to how much OT they can do," he said.

Banking system liquidity remains in surplus mode and government bond yields have eased considerably due to benign oil prices and special OMOs by the RBI.

For current financial year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman invoked the escape clause to take 50 basis points leeway in fiscal deficit target. The revised estimate now stands at 3.8 percent. She also proposed reducing next year’s target by 30 basis points to 3.5 percent.