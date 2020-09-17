Private trains: Competition to boost efficiency, reduce fares, says NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Emphasising the need to induct private operators in the Indian railway network, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on September 17 said competition would promote efficiency and might result in reduced fares, for both passenger and freight segments.

Kant said he was happy and satisfied happy with the progress made on the station redevelopment front.

"Railways, highways and airports are drivers of growth and this is the right time for these measures to counter the COVID-19 setback. We are not privatising Indian Railways. This is a public-private partnership. Private entities will source and operate trains using the Indian Railways infrastructure. This is a win-win situation for the private sector and Indian Railways. We want railways to be the major driver of India's growth story," he said at a media briefing.

On haulage charges, Kant said they are very balanced and the move is necessary to introduce new technology to the Indian Railways network.

Railway Board Chairman and CEO VK Yadav said the bidding process will be completed by February 2021 and maximum three trains can be imported by private entities.

"Investors can bid for as many clusters as they may choose," he said.

On user charges for redeveloped stations, Yadav said they will be very affordable. "User charge will be applied on 10-15 percent of 7,000 odd stations only," he said.

Yadav also said Railways is conducting feasibility studies for seven high-speed railway projects and all will be opened for PPP.

