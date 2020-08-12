Private trains should have sliding doors, Braille signs, coach surveillance, alarms: Railways

The Indian Railways said trains should also have an Emergency Talk-Back on two physically independent channels in each coach

Private trains should have sliding doors, Braille signs, coach surveillance and alarm system, and ensure noise-free travel, among others, says a draft specification released by the Indian Railways on August 12 for interested private operators.

The Railways has reiterated that the trains should be capable of running at a speed of 160 kmph, and said each coach shall have minimum four electrically/pneumatically powered, plug type doors, two on each side.

Also Read | Private trains: 23 firms attend second pre-bid meeting; Siemens, Alstom, L&T new entrants

"Train shall be capable of accelerating to a speed of 160 kmph from 0 kmph in a maximum of 140 seconds on level track. Train shall be fitted with an emergency brake which can bring the train to standstill in less than 1,250 m when the Train is travelling at 160 kmph," it said.

"Each coach shall have minimum four electrically/pneumatically powered, plug type doors, two on each side. The door mechanism shall have safety provision whereby the train shall not start unless all doors have been closed and electrically locked. Provision shall be made for passengers to open doors to permit evacuation from a stopped train in an emergency. There shall be an internal and external manual release mechanism on one door per side in each coach. All windows shall be provided with double-glazed safety glass," it added.

For security purpose, the Railways said, sitting car of the train shall be provided with minimum six surveillance cameras to cover the passenger area.

"In addition, adequate numbers in the gangway/vestibule area as deemed necessary shall also be provided. Additionally, at least one camera shall be placed in Driving Cab for gathering frontend view, track and OHE conditions etc. Cameras shall be placed on outer side of the train for gathering rear view of the platform. One/two camera shall be installed on the roof of driving Car/power head towards pantograph to monitor the roof equipment. The passenger coach surveillance system (PRSS) shall comprise an IP-based close circuit television (CCTV) network, surveillance cameras and other accessories as required with onboard equipment for streaming of video to the central server for selected cameras," it said.

The trains will also have an Emergency Talk-Back [ETB] (on two physically independent channels) in each coach.

The Railways said a Passenger Information System should also be there to provide automatic announcement and the display of destination information on displays throughout the train in Hindi, English and regional languages.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis