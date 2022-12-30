 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Private sector gets a leg up in National Geospatial Policy

Dec 30, 2022 / 06:31 PM IST

The National Geospatial Policy unveiled by the government asks ministries and departments to "increasingly engage" the private sector for creation and development of geospatial data required by them under the liberalised regime rather than use Survey of India as an intermediary.

The National Geospatial Policy, notified by the Department of Science and Technology on Thursday, also spelt out 13 milestones for the country to achieve to have a thriving geospatial industry involving private enterprises, that include creating a high accuracy digital elevation model for the entire country by 2030 and digital twins of major cities and towns by 2035.

The policy was approved by the Union Cabinet at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 16.

The policy describes Digital Twin as a virtual replica of a physical asset, process or service that lies at the core of the new digital revolution.

National Digital Twin would be an ecosystem of smart, dynamic, connected Digital Twins, enabled by secure and interoperable data sharing, to facilitate better decision-making, the policy stated.

"It spells out the vision, goals for the geospatial sector and outlines the strategies for achieving them. It seeks to develop geospatial infrastructures, geospatial skill and knowledge, standards, geospatial businesses, promote innovation and strengthen the national and sub-national arrangements for generation and management of geospatial information," the policy said.