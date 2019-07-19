Priority or parity for operational creditors under IBC? Lenders want an answer

Raj Rani Bhalla

The July 4 order given by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in Essar Steel’s insolvency proceedings has raised many questions on the issue of fairness in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) for financial and operational creditors.

State Bank of India, one of the major lenders of Essar Steel has filed a petition before the Supreme Court against the NCLAT ruling alleging that Essar Steel’s operational creditors have wrongly been treated at par with financial creditors at the time of distribution of offered amount by the resolution applicant, ArcelorMittal.

The NCLAT order effectively gave both financial and operational creditors 60.7 percent of their respective dues as against the observation of the NCLT to divide the payment in the ratio of 85 percent to financial creditors and 15 percent to operational ones. Under the IBC and regulations made thereunder, the Committee of Creditors is empowered to approve ArcelorMittal’s resolution plan, which is later on approved by the NCLT, of course subject to appeal before NCLAT, in the case of a grievance.

To revisit the provisions of the IBC, its section 30(2)(b) mandates that the resolution plan must provide for the payment of the debt of operational creditors in such manner, as may be prescribed by the Board, which shall not be less than the amount to be paid to the operational creditors in the event of a liquidation of the corporate debtor under Section 53.

This means, the operational creditors should not be paid less than the amount they would have received in the event of a liquidation of the corporate debtor. It is the view of NCLAT that the aforesaid section only provides the minimum and it does not mean that they should not be provided more than the amount they would have received in the event of a liquidation.

Rejecting the objections raised by the secured financial creditors, the NCLAT has laid down that the financial creditors cannot be classified into any further class. It has held that a financial creditor cannot be discriminated on the ground of ‘secured’ or ‘unsecured’ for the purpose of distribution of proposed amount among all the stakeholders in the resolution plan submitted. Furthermore, operational creditors are vendors and suppliers (other than workmen and employees) who cannot be ignored in the said process of payment.

Furthermore, the claim of secured creditors that preference should be given to them in terms of Section 53 of the IBC goes against another regulation of the of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016. Regulation No. 38 provides that the amount due to the operational creditors under a resolution plan shall be given priority in payment over financial creditors. Such claims of the secured creditors could be considered to hold ground in case of liquidation of the entity and not in case where the efforts are being made to revive the entity as per the resolution plan approved by the Committee of Creditors.

There is an apparent inconsistency between the two provisions and a lack of clarity on the amount to be set aside for operational creditors. The NCLAT has seemingly arrived at a fair and reasonable approach towards harmonious construction of the said two conflicting provisions. Whether the NCLAT vide its judgment has paved a way for benefit for the operational creditors who play a major role in day to day operations of a company or will further hinder the smooth running of the Insolvency process will now depend on the apex court before which the matter is pending .

All things considered, it is a good case where the legislators should step in and provide for an unambiguous approach for distribution of proceeds among financial and operational creditors under the IBC. The Union Cabinet has already cleared an amendment bill empowering the Committee of Creditors to include commercially and judge the manner of distribution of amount proposed in the resolution plan. The bill also seeks to make a specific provision for financial creditors who have not voted in favour of a resolution plan and the operational creditors to get the higher of the amount in terms of Section 53 of the Code or minimum the liquidation value.

Wherever the plan has not been finalised or has been appealed against, this provision will come into effect retrospectively. Accordingly, Essar Steel creditors, both financial and operational would be affected if the bill is passed by Parliament.