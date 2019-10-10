Policy | Private sector salaries should be linked to the same inflation metric as govt employees

S Murlidharan

The Union Cabinet has approved an increase in the dearness allowance (DA) for government employees, from 12 per cent of their basic salary to 17 per cent with effect from July 1. It will benefit 50 lakh employees and 65 lakh pensioners and would cost the exchequer Rs 16,000 crore on an annualised basis. This is the heftiest hike in recent times.

The government took some flak for being sympathetic to companies when it recently lowered corporate tax rates almost to dream levels — 15 per cent for manufacturing companies incorporated after October 1, and 22 per cent for others — while being allegedly insensitive to common folks. It seems to have made amends to its perceived ‘suit-boot’ image by this single stroke of decisiveness in this festival season.

The hike would not only put more money into the purses of government employees, but also address to some extent the demand side of the economic slowdown. Consumer durables intuitively would be on the splurge list of central government employees and their families. Small wonder the share market reacted positively to this feel good factor.

Then on deeper reflection, it would be apparent that both the feel good factor and the pick-up in demand would be short-lived because the splurge by the government employees cannot last forever. In any case 11.5 million people cannot bring about a titanic shift in the demand pattern.

There has been a murmur of criticism in Opposition circles that the move is aimed at swaying central government employees and their families in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

Whether this bonanza will deliver a boost in the short term or not remains to be seen. However, discerning observers would wonder how central government employees got such a good allowance when their private counterparts struggle to convince their employers for parity. After all, the DA is merely to neutralise the impact of inflation. In other words, it is to compensate for the erosion in the purchasing power of the rupee caused by inflation. Any increase over this level is to reward individual merit of the employee. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surveys typically show that inflation is also about perceptions. People tend to hyperventilate about inflation, which in terms of reported statistics turns out to be much below the perceived levels.

If this is the case, why should the private sector and bank employees get less on this account? The answer to this conundrum lies in the way DA calculations are done. The inflation calculator used to determine DA for government employees is the consumer price index for industrial workers (CPI-IW).

However, the RBI does not use this measure to calibrate the rates of interest and neither does any segment of India’s service economy, which prefers the CPI. That shows a far lower inflation reading at present. For instance, the CPI for urban areas shows an inflation rate of 4.33 per cent in August, but it is 6.31 per cent when measured by CPI-IW.

One wonders whether this is fair in a milieu of 'one country, one law' for every reason and every step of economic or political activity. The government should revise its draft wage code that is on the anvil to right this inequity against private sector and bank employees. What's sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander.