Policy | National Medical Commission: You win some, you lose some

Subir Roy

The passage of the National Medical Commission Bill through both Houses of Parliament has been marked by fierce protests by doctors across the country. The NMC will approve and assess medical colleges, conduct MBBS entrance and exit examinations, and regulate medical course fees.

The Bill, to replace the corrupt and discredited Medical Council of India which was dissolved in 2010, has been in the making since 2017 and has undergone a lot of changes from what was first proposed. Having come this far, the government has decided to go through with what it has despite the threat of further agitation by doctors.

According to experts, the Bill, which seeks to professionalise what the MCI had been doing often in a very flawed manner for over six decades, can be a game changer. The plus is that it will seek to include the services of professionals engaged in all levels of education and practice.

The minus is that the government has arrogated to itself unprecedented powers to appoint people in the proposed new system. Sujatha Rao, former Union health secretary told The Indian Express that the MCI got into disrepute when commercialisation set in during the 1990s. An amendment carried out then reduced its autonomy, making it subservient to the government. This has now been taken to another level in the NMC Bill by allowing extensive discretionary powers to the government to set aside decisions of the NMC, making it virtually an advisory body.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), which represents doctors, is particularly opposed to the provision to licence 3.5 lakh non-medical persons to practise medicine in a limited manner as “community health providers”. They will be persons connected with the modern scientific medical profession who are able to meet certain criteria.

The Bill allows the community health providers to prescribe specified medicines independently only in primary and preventive healthcare or more under the supervision of medical practitioners. The IMA says the Bill defines the term “community health provider” vaguely, thus allowing persons without a medical background to practise modern medicine. “This law legalizes quackery,” it claims.

This provision has been created to find an immediate short-term solution to the tremendous shortage of doctors in rural areas where people are suffering and even dying for want of medical care. As for quackery, the knowledge level and practices of many lower level MBBS practitioners has been brought into question as they have been a key perpetrator of the antimicrobial resistance problem (misuse and overuse of antibiotics creating serious drug resistance). The clinical skills of many of them are appalling.

Plus, the manner in which hospital infection is increasing brings into question the practices prevalent even in many upmarket establishments, which are supposedly manned by highly skilled practitioners.

In the US, nurse practitioners with clinical expertise in diagnostics and treatment play a significant role in disease prevention and health management by doing a lot of things that only a doctor can perform or authorise in many other countries. But of course, allowing someone who has learnt a lot by doing in a clinical environment, to do what normally only a doctor can, requires the system to be properly regulated and supervised.

The Indian government has asked the Indian Nursing Council to prepare a draft Bill to bring nurses practising in the country up to global standards. Nurse practitioner programmes and licentiate examinations for nurses are initiatives listed under the government’s National Health Policy 2017. Nurse-led clinics increase the scope for nurses to practise autonomously and deliver advanced procedures, thus enabling the non-MBBS cadre in certain fields to combat the shortage of doctors. In Tamil Nadu, trained nurses supervise most of the rural deliveries in health centres, not requiring would-be mothers to go to hospitals.

The IMA is also opposed to the provision in the Bill for a common final year MBBS exam, National Exit Test (NEXT) which a student must clear to practise medicine and seek admission for post-graduate courses. It will also be a screening test for foreign medical graduates. Currently, many Indian students are securing medical degrees from obscure institutions in countries which were earlier part of the Soviet Union. The Indian medical fraternity is completely opposed to NEXT and wants the present NEET-PG to continue.

NEXT will automatically disqualify colleges with high failures. Hence, the NMC will virtually give up inspection, a source of corruption. But relying on only one examination has its pitfalls. Some experts feel it would have been better to try out things first before writing an untried system into law.

The medical fraternity is also opposed to the provision for the NMC to frame guidelines for fixing fees and other charges for 50 per cent of the seats in private medical institutions and deemed universities. There should be a capping of fees charged by unaided medical institutions and the current system of fee regulation by the Fee Regulating Authority should continue, doctors say.

Where not just doctors but also the general public should feel worried is that the NMC will go into the total control of the government. Of its 25 members, only five will be elected by doctors and the rest will be either government officials or those nominated by the government.

The doctors say the allopathic medical system should be governed by qualified MBBS graduates who should be elected, not nominated. They observe that the NMC should be an independent autonomous body of regulators with high professional integrity who should listen carefully to government advice in matters of national interest but at the end of the day be their own masters.

This is fine theoretically, but the problem is that the MCI which came to grief was in good part run by doctors who were elected by doctors. The experience with the MCI and its state-level bodies is that doctors are not good at supervising other doctors and watching over them, going a long way to protect fellow doctors instead of patients.