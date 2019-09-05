Policy | Lesser litigation for businesses? Sabka Vishwas Scheme takes the load off

Abhishek Jain

The government over the past couple of years has come out with a clutch of reforms and policies, including significant changes in indirect tax, with GST being the most impactful.

The policy action is in line with the overall narrative of stimulating the ease of doing business.

There is a general thinking that for better benefits under GST, the issues of the past tax regime should be appropriately addressed. Hence, the introduction of ‘Sabka Vishwas Scheme’.

Similar to the earlier VCES (Voluntary Compliance Encouragement Scheme) covering service tax, the current one holds promise for businesses on digital processing of applications, disclosures not being used as precedents to issue notices and deemed acceptance of their positions, which are reassuring.

A waiver of tax dues of 40-70 percent in most cases bundled with interest and penalty is a bold move for closure of past litigations.

Let’s illustrate this point. For Rs 1 crore of tax demand plus interest and penalty, a business could consider this scheme and disposing of litigation by paying up Rs 50 lakh. So, in scenarios where the matter is convoluted and renders itself to interpretations, the business house could well go for mitigating the risk.

While the scheme did have issues and ambiguities over its scope, the recently issued FAQs (frequently asked questions) have successfully addressed most such apprehensions. The government has clarified that the letter issued under audit quantifying demand will be eligible for amnesty under the said scheme and tax paid through input tax credit will be considered as an adjustment and only net amount is payable, among many more. These clarifications coupled with the significant monetary waiver are expected to find a resonance among stakeholders.

Some unfulfilled wishes

The scheme weighs provisions of offering amnesty to disputes pertaining to taxes that have mostly been subsumed under GST like service tax, central excise, CENVAT credit, various cesses and the like. While an equated levy to central excise and some cesses levied on import of goods like CVD (countervailing duty) have been replaced by GST, disputes on the same have not been included in this amnesty programme.

While the scheme allows the government to cover disputes related to indirect tax, disputes on CVD still remain off-limits.

Take, for example, disputes over classification of goods that are imported and sold (say, goods which are repacked with the said activity qualifying as manufacturing). While businesses could consider opting for amnesty under the scheme on the output excise duty payable, similar classification disputes on CVD are not covered.

The scheme offers amnesty to various disputed tax dues, including cases where a show-cause notice has been issued, an appeal is pending, or an enquiry, notice or investigation has been made and tax demand quantified.

In addition to such tax demand-related disputes, the said scheme covers cases where a show-cause has been issued for late fee or penalty only. However, notices for only interest or appeals thereof are not expressly covered for amnesty and a technical interpretation seems to suggest that remission for such cases would not be available under the arrangement.

Businesses in general weighed the possibility of applying for amnesty only on select issues in a multi-issue notice or order. But the recent FAQs explicitly rule out this possibility of cherry picking, making it mandatory to file applications either for the entire amount under dispute or none. With this clarification, businesses need to evaluate the gains and losses in greater detail before making the next move.

A wider awareness through seminars, FAQs and guides coupled with efforts to cut out discretion of revenue authorities establish the good faith of the government.

Most businesses are changing tack and have already started reviewing their pending litigations. They are keen to get over past disputes and embark on a new journey under GST -- without legacy disputes.

