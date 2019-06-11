Policy | It’s time India shed its subsistence mentality in global trade

K Raveendran

The Congress has blamed the Narendra Modi government for its failure to avert the scrapping of US preferential treatment in trade with India, saying it will lead to a ‘grave trade and economic crisis’. It also accused the government of succumbing to US pressure to end buying oil from Iran to escape sanctions.

The government itself came up with a rather tame response, terming the US decision as ‘unfortunate’. At stake is Indian export worth up to $5.6 billion a year, aided by duty-free access to the US market as part of the preferential treatment. The government also expressed the confidence that the issue could be sorted out through negotiations.

India is the biggest beneficiary of the US preferential trade facility. However, for a nation that is aiming to become the world’s third biggest economy, hoping to hit the $10 trillion mark in a decade’s time, the loss of about $6 billion worth of trade should not cause such a grave crisis that the Opposition is lamenting about. In fact, India should stop going after bread crumps if it wants its targeted economic size to sound credible. It is also time India got out of the subsistence mentality and operated in the global markets on its own terms.

India, of course, needs the US for the growth of its economy. Luckily for us the US needs India more. India is one of the top defence spenders in the world and the importance of such a defence market for the US economy, which is in the stranglehold of the arms industry, cannot be overemphasised. The US also needs India politically to checkmate China in its Asia-Pacific gambit.

Here then are the imperatives. US goods and services trade with India totalled an estimated $142.1 billion in 2018. Out of this, $58.9 billion was on account of exports; while imports contributed $83.2 billion. The US goods and services trade deficit with India was $24.2 billion in 2018, according to figures published by the US trade department.

US exports of services to India were an estimated $25.8 billion in 2018, 8.6% more than 2017. Leading services exports were in the travel, intellectual property such as computer software, audio and visual related products, and transport sectors.

According to the US department of commerce, exports of goods and services to India supported an estimated 197,000 jobs in 2015, the latest year for which data available.

However, the exchange of goods and services does not give a complete picture of the trade relations. India’s most prized offering for the US is its massive market. Access to 1.3 billion people is something that US companies cannot survive without. These include majors such as Amazon, Google, Facebook, Netflix, Uber, Walmart etc, all of which make huge revenues from India. The country’s 600 million Internet users, the second biggest after China’s, is one of the biggest attractions for US companies.

While US President Donald Trump has launched his retaliatory action against India citing denial of ‘equitable and reasonable’ access to its markets, he is not talking about the access already enjoyed by the US companies. Google employs close to 100,000 full-time people while Amazon employs about seven times more. Given that Google, headed by Indian CEO Sundar Pichai, generated $1 billion revenue from India in 2017, with Facebook inching closer with $980 million, India plays a crucial role in ensuring the growth of Corporate America.

The US government data of about 200,000 jobs created by way of exports to India does not include these numbers.

There is no doubt that India tightening rules relating to e-commerce and foreign retailers has created impediments for companies such as Apple and Walmart — but the US cannot wish away the fact that there is a price for everything. This should give India the strength to bargain hard with the US, which keeps complaining about India’s market access policies.

We have to learn from how China has responded to the US tariff offensive, although the stakes for the two countries in their trade war are much higher. The tit-for-tat action, the latest manifestation of which is the US move against Chinese giant Huawei, has implications for the whole world, but the two countries have refused to back off. There again, the catch is the size of the Chinese market, backed by Beijing’s clout with the US financial industry.

Trump’s intemperance could be up against some drastic move by the Chinese, whose $1.2 trillion holding of US debt could be a ticking bomb. Should China go for the extreme step of dumping some of its huge holdings of US Treasury, it will flood the debt market and push down bond prices, making it more costly for American companies to borrow. This will not only affect the US economy, but drag down global growth to unprecedented low levels.

India, of course, does not have Beijing’s lethal striking power, but still has its huge market size on its side to be used against the self-centred approaches of the Trump administration.