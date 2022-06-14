PM Modi to chair first National Conference of Chief Secretaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the first National Conference of Chief Secretaries in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, on June 16 and 17, according to a statement.

“It will be a significant step towards further strengthening the partnership between the Centre and the state governments,” the government said.

The National Conference of Chief Secretaries is likely to see more than 200 participants, representing the central government, states, Union Territories and domain experts.

The conference seeks to lay the ground for collaborative action for higher growth with sustainability, creation of jobs, education, ease of living and self-reliance in agriculture, the government said.

The concept and agenda for the conference has been curated after over 100 rounds of deliberations spread over six months. The themes for detailed deliberations include implementation of the National Education Policy, urban governance, crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds, pulses and other agri-commodities.

The outcomes of the conference will be deliberated in the governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog, where chief ministers and administrators of all states and Union Territories will be present so that an action plan could be finalised with the consensus at the highest levels, the government said.