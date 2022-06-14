English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:OneScore in association with Moneycontrol is hosting a Masterclass and talking about, “How Can the Young Recover from Bad Debt?” on 14-Jun, 4pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy

    PM Modi to chair first National Conference of Chief Secretaries

    The outcomes of the conference will be deliberated in the governing council meeting of NITI Aayog, where chief ministers and administrators of all states and union territories will be present.

    June 14, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the first National Conference of Chief Secretaries in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, on June 16 and 17, according to a statement.

    “It will be a significant step towards further strengthening the partnership between the Centre and the state governments,” the government said.

    The National Conference of Chief Secretaries is likely to see more than 200 participants, representing the central government, states, Union Territories and domain experts.

    Also read: Modi Govt @ 8 | The Unfinished Agenda

    The conference seeks to lay the ground for collaborative action for higher growth with sustainability, creation of jobs, education, ease of living and self-reliance in agriculture, the government said.

    Close

    Related stories

    The concept and agenda for the conference has been curated after over 100 rounds of deliberations spread over six months. The themes for detailed deliberations include implementation of the National Education Policy, urban governance, crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds, pulses and other agri-commodities.

    Also read: Modi Govt @ 8 | Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reforms have positively impacted every Indian

    The outcomes of the conference will be deliberated in the governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog, where chief ministers and administrators of all states and Union Territories will be present so that an action plan could be finalised with the consensus at the highest levels, the government said.
    Tags: #Bureaucracy #policy #Prime Minister Modi #states
    first published: Jun 14, 2022 11:26 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.