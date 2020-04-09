Payment aggregators try to navigate the policy fog

Harini Subramani

It’s a new dawn for non-bank payment aggregators (PAs) who are now on notice as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has drawn the line with a new set of guidelines for them.

So, who are these PAs? They are online payment facilitators for e-commerce merchants. They allow merchants to accept card payments and bank transfers without having to develop their own payment infrastructure, which otherwise would have entailed an additional cost.

Whereas a payment gateway is an e-commerce software application with a pass-through mechanism through which cards, net banking and e-wallet payments are accepted, a payment aggregator is the combination of all these gateways.

In some aspects, the RBI circular which introduced the Guidelines on Regulation of Payment Aggregators and Payment Gateways on March 17, this year, is a far cry from the discussion paper placed on the RBI website in September 2019.

What exactly did the RBI do?

Existing non-bank entities offering payment aggregation services shall have to apply for authorisation on or before June 30, 2021. It has set a capital requirement of Rs 15 crore of net worth for applicants, which needs to be raised to Rs 25 crore within three years of operations. However, that is much lower than the Rs 100 crore proposed in the discussion paper.

The guidelines have imposed additional onerous and superfluous conditions on non-bank PAs.

To be fair, the term ‘payment aggregator’ has been defined for the first time. What is difficult to fathom is the rationale behind the requirement of such non-bank PAs to undertake background checks of merchants.

The apex bank has gone in for such checks to prevent merchants from cheating customers by selling counterfeit products. The question is, why should the aggregators pick up the tab, which would add to their transaction costs?

Compare it with a non-virtual setting. The intermediary who receives the money from the customer is mandated to do a background check of the seller concerned. The relevance is out of place.

For a moment, let’s assume that it’s a well-meaning move. However, will it not be wise to provide a safe harbour mechanism, or legal protection, to PAs against any foul play by merchants?

The Information Technology Act, 2000, serves as a perfect example where under Section 79, intermediaries — broadly those who receive and store electronic records — are provided a safe harbour, or an immunity against unlawful actions of third parties, which include posting illegal content. This in a way ringfences the intermediary from likely adverse consequences.

The new framework also clearly segregates PAs from ‘e-commerce sites’ making them distinct entities. According to the new guidelines, the PAs will be separated from the marketplace business prior to their application for authorisation. However, they may operate from within the same entity, a suggestion that was put forth by National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM). This is a positive for the likes of Paytm, a player that operates both as a PA and an online marketplace.

However, this emphasis on the ownership structure marks a significant shift from the 2009 stance that did not prescribe such a formula. Strangely, the new regulations are silent on the operation or the over-riding effect with regard to the 2009 circular.

The regulatory norms took effect from April 1, except for the activities for which timelines have already been provided for. Does that mean the existing payment aggregators come under the new regulatory ambit, automatically?

Then, there is also the requirement of KYC (Know Your Customer) compliance, but there is still no clarity on whom such test is to be conducted. Some clarification on this front will definitely help as it may avoid duplicity and reduce transaction costs for the players.

It is hard to miss the gap of more than 10 years between the two circulars, given the fast-changing nature of the digital world. The discussion paper rightly observed that the 2009 circular fell short of the crease and that there is a need to at least delineate functions of e-commerce players performing the dual role of payment aggregators and marketplace aggregators. It also talked about providing a redress mechanism to the users of PAs.

Even the legal nitty-gritty around e-commerce has to be factored in, considering the evolving jurisprudence. That makes it incumbent on the central bank to constantly engage with the industry to feel the pulse of the market.

Saamir Raketla contributed to the article.