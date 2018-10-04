Opinion | India must switch to outcome-based planning and put children at its centre

Jaijit Bhattacharya

India has set audacious goals for itself for 2030 that stretches from considerably increasing farmers’ income to possibly having only electric vehicles being sold in India, achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and becoming an economic power with a strong military to back it.

To achieve these goals, India has been adopting a Sectoral Planning mechanism, focused on outputs. Therefore, the focus is on developing certain kilometres of roads, certain number of airports, ports etc. Inputs are sought from line ministries in the central government and from the individual state governments, and are then compiled into the roadmap for India, with inputs from sectoral experts. However, a purely sector-based planning approach has the possibility of falling into the trap of developing assets, which may not lead to betterment of health, education, jobs and general prosperity of the citizens.

To truly achieve the goals of being one of the best countries to live in, with an equitable access to food, health, education, housing, jobs and opportunities, and where citizens live in dignity, one needs to switch to an outcome-based planning mechanism.

An outcome-based planning mechanism essentially focusses on desired outcomes.

So what are the core outcomes that a nation and its citizens need to have? The answer is the obvious — India needs to have (a) food for all, (b) jobs for all, (c) universal access to education, (d) universal access to healthcare, physical and psychological, (e) housing for all, (f) security — internal, external and personal, and (g) dignity for all.

Achieving these outcomes would imply that India would need to have more industries, more technology, more infrastructure and improved public services delivery. Achieving the outcomes, would lead to India becoming a highly developed, industrialised and sustainable economy — it would truly make India a leading entity in the comity of nations.

How do we measure that such an outcome is being achieved? Is it possible to track progress on outcome metrics? Can we avoid having complex tracking metrics, which make it impossible to really understand if progress is being made and instead focus on tracking one outcome, achieving that would lead to achieving most of the desired outcomes? Can we have the equivalent of the tiger in the forest, wherein saving the tiger saves the forests and all other species of the forests?

It is indeed possible to realistically track if the outcomes are being achieved by tracking one parameter. This “tiger” in the jungle is children. If we can track the well-being of children, we can track if we are making progress. Each child acts as the “canary bird” in the mines that foretells if the air is getting poisonous. Thus, if the MGNREGA money is being spent by a parent in consuming alcohol, it would show up on the child in terms of poor grades, poor health and poor psychological well-being. Same would be true if there are not enough roads to the village where the child lives. Or if the school teachers are not up to the mark. Or if there is a hygiene problem. Or if the air and water are polluted. Or if the local security is not conducive, reflecting on the need for stepping up policing. The list is endless. The buck stops with the child being healthy.

And given that all children should be in school, it should theoretically not be difficult to track the children from an institutional perspective. After all, that was the thought behind renaming the ministry of education to ministry of human resource development. Using effective technology and strengthening of the school system, would help in tracking children in terms of their academic progress, physical development, psychological well-being, and ensure that they become productive contributors to the economy.

Such an approach ensures that if a railway track is built, it contributes to the betterment of every child in that area and therefore contributes to the outcome, rather than simply being an economic exercise that could perhaps be to the detriment of the child who is displaced or whose parents end up having a poorer quality of job. Therefore, this focus on tracking each child, essentially ensures every project taken up, leads to achieving the overall goals of India 2030, ensuring a more efficient allocation of resources.

Hence there is a need to strengthen the visioning for the country by linking infrastructure requirement, technology requirements, operational models, regulatory models, business models and public policy for achieving the desired outcomes outlined above. The outcomes also need to factor in aspirational aspects of India’s vision, which go beyond food security, healthcare, education and security. The vision would then require an implementable roadmap that would lead to the outputs and outcomes that are envisioned. And hence, we would need to break away from sector-focused planning and shift to outcome-driven planning.

(This is the first in a multi-part series on Outcome-Based Planning)