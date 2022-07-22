English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Improving your credit score can help save money! A masterclass by OneScore in association with Moneycontrol today at 3pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy

    Onion buffer stock likely to be released in August-December to curb prices

    Indian government uses several means to curb food prices, including the imposition of stock limits, monitoring of stocks to prevent hoarding as well as tweaks to import duty, quota, and restrictions

    Moneycontrol News
    July 22, 2022 / 01:49 PM IST

    The Centre will release onions from its so-called buffer stock from the next month until the end of the year to contain prices, the minister of state for consumer affairs, food and public distribution said on July 22.

    “A buffer stock of 2.50 lakh metric tonnes onion has been built in 2022-23 by procuring rabi-2022 harvest,” Ashwini Kumar Choubey said in a written response in the Parliament’s Upper House. “The stocks from the buffer will be released in a targeted and calibrated manner during lean season (Aug - Dec) to contain price rise.”

    India’s retail inflation has stayed above the central bank’s upper tolerance limit for months amid a spike in crude oil, commodity and food prices.

    Onion prices are typically a politically sensitive issue in India as it forms an integral part of diets across the country.

    The government has curbed wheat exports to maintain stocks as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has thwarted grain supplies.

    Close

    The Indian government uses several means to curb food prices, including the imposition of stock limits, monitoring of stocks to prevent hoarding as well as tweaks to import duty, quota, and restrictions.

    Buffer stocks of pulses and onion are maintained for price stabilisation.

    India’s wholesale prices food inflation rose to 12.41 percent in June from 10.89 percent in May, with the food index rising 1.3 percent month-on-month.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #cost of living crisis #inflation #onion #Prices
    first published: Jul 22, 2022 01:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.