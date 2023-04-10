 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ONDC’s challenge is onboarding stakeholders, expanding the market: T Koshy, CEO

Pallavi Singhal
Apr 10, 2023 / 06:57 PM IST

ONDC is working towards digitizing and supporting grassroots-level entrepreneurs and local retailers, and making them a beneficiary of India's e-commerce revolution.

CEO of ONDC, T Koshy

The challenges the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) currently faces is the expansion of its market segments and finding a way to get sellers of different sophistication levels to become part of the network, ONDC CEO T Koshy told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview.

“ONDC has no issues in terms of tech or design. Our challenge is expanding our market. The biggest challenge that ONDC and its ecosystem partners face is onboarding sellers of different sophistication levels and having good systems in place, not just in terms of technology but also order execution,  packaging, delivery, returns, refunds, etc.,” Koshy said.

ONDC is working towards digitising and supporting grassroots-level entrepreneurs and local retailers and making them a participant in India's e-commerce revolution. It is working on providing digital literacy while making participants aware of its benefits.

“The penetration of e-commerce is only 5-6 percent. Sellers number only 2-3 percent (of total sellers). All of these people can be onboarded to ONDC. But the rate at which they come to us varies with their level of sophistication. We wish to give equal opportunity to those who do not have the capability,” he says.