App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2019 08:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Officials face Rs 2.5 lakh fine for not giving info under RTI

Vinod Chaturvedi and Narendra Kumar Pandey, officials of Chandia Nagar Palika (civic body) in Umaria district, have been asked to reply by the last week of August.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Madhya Pradesh Information Commissioner Vijay Manohar Tiwari has served notices to two civic officials, asking them why they should not pay a fine of Rs2.5 lakh each for not sharing information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Vinod Chaturvedi and Narendra Kumar Pandey, officials of Chandia Nagar Palika (civic body) in Umaria district, have been asked to reply by the last week of August.

The notice is related to ten RTI applications filed by activist Anupam Mishra in March 2016, seeking information on various issues.

Close

Pandey, Public Information Officer of the civic body, did not give information in the stipulated 30 days or took any other decision on the applications, Tiwari's order said.

related news

Pandey's successor Chaturvedi too dilly-dallied and did not provide information despite directions of the State Information Commission (SIC), it added. This is possibly for the first time that the SIC has cracked the whip against lax response to RTI queries in Madhya Pradesh.

Implementation of the RTI Act is too poor in civic bodies across the state, Tiwari told PTI.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 10, 2019 08:40 pm

tags #India #policy #RTI

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.