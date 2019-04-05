NYAY scheme to benefit 2 crore citizens of Gujarat: Rajiv Satav

Congress in-charge for Gujarat Rajiv Satav on April 5 said the NYAY scheme announced by his party, which promises minimum income guarantee for the poor, will benefit around two crore citizens of Gujarat living below the poverty line.

Referring to the Congress's poll manifesto released by party president Rahul Gandhi recently, Satav said the party has consulted various sections of the society before finalising it.

The Nyunatam Aay Yojana (NYAY) scheme is one of the key highlights of the manifesto.

"Our NYAY scheme will benefit around two crore people living below the poverty line in Gujarat. Each of them would get Rs 72,000 per year. This is our commitment. Unlike the BJP, we will implement this scheme after coming to power," Satav told reporters here.

He added that the scheme has been devised by none other than former Prime Minister and eminent economist Dr Manmohan Singh.

Satav said if the Congress is voted to power, it would focus on improving the quality of education, creating better health care facilities and more employment opportunities in the state.

"Just like other parts of the country, farmers of Gujarat are also reeling under huge debt. Small traders are suffering due to GST. We have tried to address all these issues in our manifesto and also offered our vision to solve these issues. We are confident that people will elect Congress to power this time," he said.

The Congress leader opined that party's performance in Gujarat this time will be the best ever.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Congress could not open its account in Gujarat as the BJP won all the 26 seats.

Polling in Gujarat will be held on April 23.